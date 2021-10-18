Home Consumer Goods Connecticut’s mattress recycling initiative reaches 1 million mark

Connecticut’s mattress recycling initiative reaches 1 million mark

By
Phil Hall
-

The Mattress Recycling Council’s (MRC) Bye Bye Mattress program in Connecticut has reached a milestone with the recycling of 1 million mattresses and box springs since the endeavor began in 2015.

At Park City Green in Bridgeport, Conn., mattresses are dismantled manually by cutting open the mattress and separating the layers of materials for use in secondary markets.

According to the MRC, the Bye Bye Mattress program is responsible for diverting more than 18,000 tons of steel, foam, fibers and wood from landfill and incineration. When the mattresses arrive at a recycling facility, they are cut open and layers of material are separated and prepared for sale.

Major uses for the reclaimed material include carpet padding, insulation, filters and new steel products.

The program, which was the nation’s first statewide mattress recycling initiative, covers 140 municipalities and involves the input of nearly 300 entities including municipal transfer stations, waste haulers, nonprofit organizations, mattress retailers, hotels, universities and hospitals.

“MRC and the mattress industry are encouraged by the continued growth of mattress recycling efforts in Connecticut,” said MRC’s Managing Director Mike O’Donnell. “We are creating solutions to Connecticut’s solid waste challenges, and we share the state’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.”

Previous articleCT launches pair of grant programs to promote economic growth
Next articleNew Tarrytown waterfront redevelopment effort shoves off
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here