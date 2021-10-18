Connecticut’s mattress recycling initiative reaches 1 million mark

The Mattress Recycling Council’s (MRC) Bye Bye Mattress program in Connecticut has reached a milestone with the recycling of 1 million mattresses and box springs since the endeavor began in 2015.

According to the MRC, the Bye Bye Mattress program is responsible for diverting more than 18,000 tons of steel, foam, fibers and wood from landfill and incineration. When the mattresses arrive at a recycling facility, they are cut open and layers of material are separated and prepared for sale.

Major uses for the reclaimed material include carpet padding, insulation, filters and new steel products.

The program, which was the nation’s first statewide mattress recycling initiative, covers 140 municipalities and involves the input of nearly 300 entities including municipal transfer stations, waste haulers, nonprofit organizations, mattress retailers, hotels, universities and hospitals.

“MRC and the mattress industry are encouraged by the continued growth of mattress recycling efforts in Connecticut,” said MRC’s Managing Director Mike O’Donnell. “We are creating solutions to Connecticut’s solid waste challenges, and we share the state’s commitment to sustainability and the environment.”