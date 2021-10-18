Online sports wagering open to all legal adults starting tomorrow

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has authorized the full launch of online sports wagering and iCasino in Connecticut to begin at 6 a.m. on Oct. 19.

The Connecticut Lottery Corp., the Mohegan Tribe, and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe may begin offering online wagering to all adults of legal betting age through their online gaming operating partners, which include Rush Street Interactive, FanDuel, and DraftKings, respectively. Both tribes may also offer iCasino.

More than 130 games have been approved by the Department of Consumer Protection for both the FanDuel and DraftKings apps. FanDuel, DraftKings, and Rush Street Interactive may begin establishing patron accounts for all adults 21 and older at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The statewide launch of sports betting and iCasino follows the completion of a successful seven-day soft launch that began Oct. 12.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in this process to ensure an effective soft launch for online gaming platforms,” Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull said. “This is an exciting time in our state, and we are proud of the work we have done to ensure a safe and successful gaming landscape in Connecticut. We encourage everyone to enjoy these new forms of entertainment responsibly.”

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming.