Kingston receives $56 million from state for bridge, roundabout projects

The city of Kingston will receive $56.2 million in funding from New York state for infrastructure projects, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 15.

“We continue to make ambitious investments in transportation projects throughout New York that are built to last, and these two in Kingston are perfect examples of how we are connecting communities efficiently and safely,” Hochul said. “Project by project, we are moving New York forward and building one of the most robust and versatile transportation networks in the nation.”

$44.6 million will go toward a major rehabilitation project for the Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge, also known as the Wurts Street Bridge, which connects Kingston and the town of Esopus.

The bridge, which is about 100 years old, has been closed since last September. The rehabilitation project will restore and enhance the bridge’s structural stability, increasing its load capacity to 20 tons.

Other improvements for the bridge include widened sidewalks, a new bridge deck, guide rails, railings, suspender cables and new paint. Additionally, a new climate-controlled system in the chamber for the main cables will also be created, to control moisture and avoid corrosion, along with a remote monitoring and operation system.

“As the first suspension bridge ever built in the Hudson Valley and the oldest in the Hudson River Valley Region, the Wurts Street Bridge is an important part of our local history that has served as a critical connector between our Kingston and Port Ewen communities,” said State Sen. Michelle Hinchey. “This effort to save Wurts Street Bridge and rehabilitate the beautiful landmark back to its former glory will help create jobs while enabling the bridge to resume its rightful role as a gateway to commerce, recreation, and culture for years to come.”

The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be completed in 2023.

The Kingston Roundabout project was recently completed, with a cost totaling $11.6 million, to enhance safety and traffic flow. It connects Interstate 587 (Colonel Chandler Drive), State Route 32 (Albany Avenue) and Broadway in Kingston.

New features of the roundabout include updated sidewalks, signals, raised crosswalks, rapid-flashing beacons to warn drivers when pedestrians are crossing and a storm water treatment system.

“The new roundabout will reduce congestion at one of Kingston’s most vital gateways and help keep people and goods flowing throughout the Hudson Valley for many years to come,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The project also included the creation of park-like space adjacent to the roundabout, between East St. James, Broadway and Albany Avenue.

“The Wurts Street Bridge is an important piece of history, an iconic and beloved landmark in the City of Kingston and on the Rondout Creek,” said Kingston Mayor Steve Noble. “We’re looking forward to the bridge’s preservation, as the residents of Kingston appreciate being able to walk, bike and connect to our neighbors in Port Ewen. I want to thank Assemblyman Cahill for his help in securing the funding for this major bridge renovation project. I would like to thank NYS DOT and their contractors for their excellent work on the roundabout, which provides a beautiful new gateway into our City while also reducing congestions and greenhouse gas emissions. Governor Hochul has shown her commitment to getting infrastructure work done here in the City of Kingston and I want to thank her and the State for supporting our continued efforts to restore and revitalize our vital infrastructure.”