Norwalk construction firm owner sentenced to six months for tax evasion

Michael C. Monroe, the owner of Monroe Construction in Norwalk, has been sentenced to six months of imprisonment, followed by six months of home confinement, three years of supervised release and 90 hours of community service for tax evasion.

Monroe pleaded guilty in March to one federal count of tax evasion. According to the charges brought against him, Monroe did not pay federal income taxes between 2008 and 2013. The IRS levied the company’s bank account in 2014, but Monroe closed that account and evaded his preexisting tax obligations over the next three years by using a check cashing service.

Monroe cashed approximately $1.5 million in customer checks paid to his business through the service and failed to report more than $700,000 that his business generated in gross revenues for 2014 and 2015. He also understated the federal income taxes he owed in 2014 and 2015 by approximately $34,000.

Monroe was ordered to pay total back taxes of $141,041, plus interest and penalties. He is required to report to prison by Dec. 9.