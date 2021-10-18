Community Nutrition Network opening smoothie bar in Fairfield

The town of Fairfield’s crowded dining scene has found room for yet another participant: Vibe Fairfield, a protein smoothie and coffee/tea bar, is scheduled to open on Oct. 23.

The new business, based in the Fairfield Woods Plaza at 2377 Black Rock Turnpike, is part of the Community Nutrition Network chain specializing in freshly-made energy drinks. The company has another Fairfield County location in Shelton and six additional locations across New Haven County.

Vibe Fairfield occupies the former site of Lenox Jewelers, which moved two years ago across the street to 2500 Black Rock Turnpike.