State sets aside $8.3M to improve competitiveness of manufacturing sector

The Connecticut Manufacturing Innovation Fund (MIF) Advisory Board has voted to approve the release of $8.3 million in funding to support a series of technology and workforce initiatives designed to strengthen the long-term competitiveness the state’s manufacturing sector.

Funding for the improvements, which include several new programs, was approved through the MIF, which received $20 million over the biennium in the budget signed into law by Gov. Ned Lamont this summer.

The new initiatives, which will receive a total of $3.7 million, include:

Increasing engineering internships for Connecticut resident college students: “Engineering is named in more open Connecticut manufacturing job postings than any other category,” according to a press release from the Lamont administration. “Connecticut colleges and universities graduate a large number of degreed engineers, but a significant number of these graduates leave the state to begin their professional careers elsewhere.” The initiative will provide grants or stipends to cover up to half the wages for summer engineering interns.

Matching grants for digital readiness and cybersecurity assessments: The Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) is designed to help companies assess their readiness for incorporation of Industry 4.0 technology, assess their current capabilities for digital transformation, benchmark their current status in key areas against other like manufacturers, prioritize areas for focus/investment, and provide a roadmap to incorporation. The matching grant program will underwrite up to 50% of the cost of such an assessment to lower the cost for manufacturers to access such an analysis. In addition, it will be used for cybersecurity assessments and roadmaps.

Retain an organization to facilitate matches between Connecticut innovators and manufacturers: Currently there is no structured way to match the two groups. The state is in discussions with a third-party vendor to create a two-year program to address the unmet need.

Advertising campaign highlighting career opportunities in manufacturing: Between state and federal funding, “significant investments” have been made in building out advanced manufacturing training centers across the state over the last decade, the press release said. A sustained advertising campaign will be rolled out to drive up awareness, interest and enrollment and contribute to a stronger workforce talent pipeline in the future.

Comprehensive manufacturing website: To address the absence of a single website where manufacturers can find answers to the issues and challenges they face, the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development will work with the Department of Administrative Services to develop and maintain a comprehensive website organized around specific issues facing manufacturers such as workforce needs, access to capital, marketing, environmental issues, and technical support.

Regional career fairs: The MIF has agreed to make funds available to multi-employer manufacturing organizations to support regional career fairs in the coming years.

The MIF Advisory Board also approved investments in ongoing programs that provide support to Connecticut manufacturers, including the Incumbent Worker Training Program ($1.5 million), Apprenticeship Program ($1 million) and Manufacturing Voucher Program ($2.1 million).

“I have met with scores of manufacturers throughout the state in the past two years and their feedback has been critical in shaping and prioritizing these programs and investments,” said Colin Cooper, Connecticut’s chief manufacturing officer and chairman of the MIF Advisory Board.

The MIF “strives to use state funds as catalyst capital to spur investments in equipment, workers, innovation and technology that otherwise might not be made,” he continued. “Through the end of fiscal year 2020, $57.4 million of this funding has been matched with $99.5 million of private and third-party capital.”