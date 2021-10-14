Regeneron’s founders honored by Business Council

The Business Council of Westchester (BCW) honored the founders of Tarrytown-based Regeneron with its 2021 Westchester Global Leadership Laureate Award.

Leonard S. Schleifer, Regeneron’s president and CEO, and George D. Yancopoulos, president and chief scientific officer, were honored for their roles in developing Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment for Covid-19. They also were praised for their roles in leading the company to a position from which it has been able to save lives globally, along with the ongoing commitment and passion they have shown within the business community.

BCW President Marsha Gordon presented the award during the organization’s annual dinner, which was held Tuesday night at the VIP Country Club in New Rochelle. Various Covid-19 safety protocols were in effect for the event.

Schleifer and Yancopoulos appeared on video screens in recorded messages and Schleifer spoke about the company’s planned $1.6 billion investment in expanding its facilities and employment in Westchester County.

“This expansion will create 1,000 new, full-time jobs in our area over the next five years, allowing for continued advancement of our industry-leading scientific capabilities and a diverse portfolio of life-saving or life-altering medicines,” Schleifer said. “We’ve always believed that science is key to ensuring the health and safety of humanity, and our collective experience with Covid-19 reinforces this belief. We are proud to be part of this vibrant community in Westchester and look forward to growing our regenerative work here for many years to come.”

Yancopoulos noted that the company currently has more than 10,000 employees.

“We wouldn’t be here without our exceptionally talented colleagues,” Yancopoulos said. “Despite navigating the challenges of Covid, our people answered the call when the world was turning to science for answers. It’s on their behalf that we accept this award.”

Regeneron, which is due to report its third quarter financial results next month, recently reported second quarter financials that showed the company had $21.4 billion in assets as of June 30 and $7.6 billion in revenue for the first half of 2021.

Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the event via a recorded video message, in which she praised Gordon, who was honored during the event for her 20 years of leadership at the BCW.

“Whether it’s speaking at the Women’s Business Roundtable or giving Covid updates to Westchester business leaders during the height of the pandemic, Marsha has been a true leader, and I look forward to many more years of collaboration,” Hochul said.

Clips of numerous other government and business leaders praising Gordon were also played.

Taking his turn at the podium, Westchester County Executive George Latimer described Gordon as a business influencer.

“When she calls me up with one of those phone calls that starts with ‘Now, George…’ you know that I’m listening to what Marsha Gordon has to say, and that is a sign of her impact and how often she’s there to help shape policy in the right direction,” Latimer said.