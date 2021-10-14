CareMount Dental opens new Mount Kisco location

ProHEALTH Dental opened its newest location in Mount Kisco in affiliation with CareMount Medical, it announced Oct. 12.

The new office, CareMount Dental, totals 4,000 square feet and is located at 657 Main St. It serves adults for general dental needs and services, complementing ProHEALTH and CareMount’s other joint dental office in Mount Kisco, Kids Are Great Dental, which is a pediatric dental office that opened earlier this year.

ProHEALTH serves over 3.5 million patients throughout New York and New Jersey through its clinical affiliation model. ProHEALTH Dental operates 14 locations, with five in Westchester. Its Yorktown Heights location is also affiliated with CareMount Dental.

According to ProHEALTH, its mission is to provide quality dental care and educate patients and the public about maintaining oral health as a component of overall health.

“I am excited to expand our mission of helping patients understand the importance of good oral health as an important element of their overall health and well-being to the Mt. Kisco and surrounding communities,” said Norton Travis, CEO of ProHEALTH Dental.

Dr. Deepthi Rao will serve as lead dentist at the new office.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the second CareMount Dental office and to be furthering the mission of integrating dental and medical services,” Rao said. “Educating patients about the relationship between oral health and overall health will hopefully help them avoid medical issues in the future.”