Stamford’s VantageScore Solutions names Silvio Tavares as chief executive

VantageScore Solutions, consumer credit scoring model developer in Stamford, has announced the appointment of Silvio Tavares as president and CEO.

Tavares was formerly founder, chairman and CEO of the Digital Commerce Alliance, a global trade association serving banks, fintechs and technology companies. Earlier in his career, he held senior executive positions at Visa and Fiserv/First Data.

He has a law degree from Boston University, an MBA from Boston College and a BS in electrical and computer engineering from Tufts University, and has authored or co-authored more than a dozen patents in financial data analytics.

Tavares succeeds Barrett Burns, the founding president and CEO of VantageScore, who has transitioned to the newly created position of vice chairman.