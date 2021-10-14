Shelton elderly housing complex receiving $1.5M for upgrades

Sinsabaugh Heights, an elderly housing complex in Shelton, is receiving a $1.5 million state grant for infrastructure upgrades.

The state-subsidized rental facility offers housing for low income older adults ages 62+, or individuals who are certified disabled by Social Security Administration or other federal agency.

With the grant, the Shelton Housing Authority will coordinate and implement the final phase in the renovations at Sinsabaugh Heights I & II. Renovations will include the removal and installation of 88 storm doors in Sinsabaugh I & II, installation of 27 PTAC HVAC units in Sinsabaugh II, and the installation of a state-of-the-art fire alarm system in Sinsabaugh II.

The Shelton grant is one of six announced by Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno, totaling $9 million. Awarded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing, eligible projects are required to be in a municipality with a population of fewer than 50,000 residents and have a focus in improving neighborhoods, eliminating blight, and attracting economic development.

Other recipients of the latest round of CDBG Small Cities grants are:

Ansonia – Modernization at James J. O’Donnell Elderly Housing Complex ($1.5 million): The project at the James J. O’Donnell Elderly Housing Complex has the goal of making health and safety improvements to a state-sponsored housing portfolio property. Renovations include elevator replacement, generator replacement, replacement of interior and exterior doors, windows, roofing, unit heater replacement, and interior and exterior common area lighting.

Essex – Improvements at Essex Court ($1.5 million): Essex Court will engage in ADA accessibility for the community room, laundry room, and the creation of full accessibility for several identified units on the campus. Additional repairs include roof replacements throughout, installation of heat pumps and water heaters, storm doors with ADA hardware, and LED lighting throughout. In order to maintain the community way of life at Essex Court, a roofed patio will be installed to encourage gatherings while maintaining social distancing. Also, a full campus backup generator will be installed to service all units in the event of an emergency.

North Haven – Improvements at Temple Pines ($1.5 million): The project at Temple Pines Senior Living Complex will undertake significant renovations to include, but not be limited to, the replacement of the building elevator, replacement of the fire alarm system, and installation of a security camera system. The project will also meet ADA code compliance by renovating the kitchens and bathrooms of three units. Further upgrades meeting accessibility code compliance to common areas to the front entry, laundry, bathrooms, office entry door, and the community room. Energy efficiency improvements throughout will include window replacements, installation of LED interior lighting, and a new trash compactor. The project also includes the installation of a whole campus generator supplying power to all units in the event of an emergency.

Wallingford – Renovations at Ulbrich Heights ($1.5 million): The Wallingford Housing Authority will undertake significant upgrades incorporating a holistic approach to renovations utilizing CDBG, state funds, and other local sources. The Small Cities grant will address ADA code compliance upgrades to 48 units, featuring new bathrooms and fixtures, LED lighting, and new windows. Also included is the replacement and installation of seven sewer laterals servicing the Ulbrich Heights apartments. Additionally, based on remaining and/or available funding and the need for enhanced energy efficiency onsite, the buildings will be outfitted with a new thermal envelope and installation of new exterior vinyl siding. Other identified units with deficient kitchens and bathrooms will be upgraded, thereby allowing residents to age-in-place. The garden-style apartments will also see upgrades to bathrooms and kitchens, and exterior doors and locks will be replaced throughout.

Westbrook – Modernization of Worthington Manor ($1.5 million): The project will make health and safety improvements to the state-sponsored housing portfolio property. Renovations will include significant upgrades to the building envelope of the two-story complex. Replacements also include new roofing and gutters system, new vinyl siding, and new triple pane windows for all units. Automatic door openers will also be installed at main entry and vestibule. New vinyl plank flooring will be installed throughout, replacing dated and unsafe carpeting. The HVAC mechanical system will be replaced and upgraded. Tactile warning strips will be installed at transition points from sidewalks to the driveway and parking area to assist visually impaired residents on the campus.