Stamford Health receives $5M donation for NICU

Stamford Health has received a philanthropic commitment of $5 million from the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation as part of its Campaign for Women and Babies.

The new campaign will help fund the modernization of the Whittingham Pavilion on Stamford Health’s Bennett Medical Center Campus, along with the expansion of other services and programs throughout Stamford Health, all focused on providing the best care for women and babies.

The Cohen Foundation’s commitment will go directly toward a total modernization of the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), helping it to maintain use of state-of-the-art equipment and to align the facilities with its patient and family-centered care programs.

“This donation is a huge step forward and will help improve the expert, patient-centered care that we deliver, especially to our most fragile patients — those in the NICU,” said Stamford Health President and CEO Kathleen Silard. “The positive impact of this donation will be felt by our community for years to come.”

The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation has played a significant role in Stamford Health’s growth over the years, specifically in the area of pediatric care. The foundation has supported a number of Stamford Health initiatives and programs including the construction of a specialized in-patient pediatric unit, the establishment of the region’s first dedicated pediatric emergency department, renovations to the Children’s Specialty Center and the Tully for Teens program.

With the latest gift, all Stamford Health’s pediatric, hospital-based services will live under the Cohen Children’s Institute.

Stamford Health’s NICU is a designated Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that has received the Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for the past three years.