The Armonk-based marketing and public relations firm Harrison Edwards has added a new account director as part of its expansion, which coincides with the economy’s continuing recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

She’s Elizabeth (Beth) Roach, who joins Harrison Edwards after serving as a communications project manager for the New York Power Authority (NYPA), which is headquartered in White Plains. While at NYPA, she was part of a crisis management team that dealt with risks in power plants and transmission sites during the pandemic.

Before NYPA, Roach freelanced as a marketing communications consultant. Before that, she served as senior manager of corporate communications and marketing at Atlas Air Worldwide, which is headquartered in Purchase. Atlas and its divisions operate cargo and charter flights and lease aircraft.

According to Roach’s Linkedin information, she had been grants manager and senior development associate for the Clay Art Center in Port Chester and worked on special programs and development for the Native Plant Center in Valhalla.

She received her bachelor’s degree from George Mason University and earned a master’s from the College of New Rochelle.

Roach, who formerly was married to White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, said, “It’s an exciting time to become part of Harrison Edwards. I’ve always admired the quality of the agency’s work. It’s an opportune time to join the team as the company continues its unprecedented growth locally with health care, real estate, government, and nonprofit clients, as well as nationally in the broadband space.”

Bob Knight, CEO and managing partner at Harrison Edwards, explained that as the firm expands, “we’re recruiting more high-level marketing and PR talent. Beth is a well-respected professional and an active member of the community.”

Harrison Edwards was founded in 1987. Knight assumed leadership of the company from founder Carolyn Mandelker this past Sept. 1.