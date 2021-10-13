Rhinebeck Bank names new VP for Orange County retail market

Rhinebeck Bank annoucned today, Oct. 13, the addition of Nicole Tompkins to its management team.

Tompkins will serve as the bank’s vice president, area retail leader for Orange County.

Tompkins will supervise the bank’s retail branch locations in Goshen, Monroe, Warwick, Middletown and Newburgh.

“Rhinebeck Bank’s commitment to the Hudson Valley is evident with its expansion into Orange County,” said Tompkins. “I’m excited for the opportunity to connect Orange County residents and business owners to a bank that is truly invested in their financial well-being and the growth of the community.”

Previously, she served as assistant vice president, branch manager for Orange Bank & Trust Co. and as assistant vice president, financial center manager at Bank of America prior to that. Before that, she was an assistant branch manager and acting branch manager at Citizens Bank in Albany.

An Orange County native and local, Tompkins has served on the Orange County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Committee since 2018, and will serve as chairperson of the chamber’s new Women in Business Committee when it starts next year.

She is also a member of the board of directors for the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce and is part of the Hudson Valley Leadership Council for the American Cancer Society.