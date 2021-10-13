Peekskill readies project to transform Kiley Center

Peekskill’s Planning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing tonight on a plan to transform the Peekskill Housing Authority’s Kiley Youth Center at 709 Main St. into a modern facility that would be leased to the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester in order for it to operate a club in the city.

Chappaqua-based Wilder Balter Partners would handle the construction work in connection with a $50.8 million affordable housing project it is building on neighboring property at 645 Main St.

In a report reviewed by the Business Journal, the city’s planning staff recommends that the planning commission grant site plan approval and determine that the project will not cause any environmental problems.

The project would involve two additions to the existing facility, one with a 950-square-foot footprint and the other with an area of 835 square feet.

In addition, extensive interior renovations would take place, including filling in an atrium area to create new floor space in the existing structures.

The Kiley Center consists of two connected buildings. The original structure was built in 1959 and has approximately 9,060 square feet of space on three levels. The second building, which was constructed in 1996, has 8,160 square feet of space. The plan would enlarge the facility’s interior space to 23,327 square feet.

The project to renovate and expand the Kiley Center was designated to receive $1.5 million in funding as part of New York state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative that was awarded to Peekskill in 2019. Andrew M. Cuomo, who was governor at the time, went to Peekskill to announce that the city was awarded the funds.

In addition, the Westchester County Board of Legislators approved $2.5 million in funding for the project. The Peekskill staff report did not state what current estimates are for the total cost of the project.

The Kiley Center’s gymnasium would remain and the rebuilt interior spaces would include multipurpose rooms, a cafeteria and commercial-grade kitchen, new restrooms, office spaces and everything else needed for a fully functional youth center.

A new one-story, glass-enclosed area will be added to the front of the building to be used for gatherings. The Wilder Balter apartment building would dedicate 14 parking spaces in its garage for use by the estimated 14 on-site staff of the Peekskill Boys & Girls Club.

The Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester would continue operating as it has at 351 E. Main St. in Mount Kisco. It was established in 1939 and serves youth from the ages of 6 months to 18 years of age who live in approximately 40 northern Westchester communities.