GXO Logistics looking to hire 9,000+ workers ahead of holiday season

GXO Logistics announced this morning plans to hire more than 9,000 workers across the U.S. and Canada ahead of the peak holiday season.

Globally, GXO is recruiting more than 20,000 staffers.

The open positions include salaried, hourly, and contractor roles with flexible shift options and full‑ and part-time employment opportunities.

The Greenwich company – spun off from XPO Logistics earlier this year – said it is responding to the e-commerce surge by increasing deployment of automation across its operations by 40% year-over-year. It plans to deploy 3,100 robots in North America by the end of this year, and open nine new automated sites in the U.S. and three in Europe in the coming months.

Interested individuals are encouraged to visit GXO Careers to learn more.