More suspensions for state, Nuvance employees over Covid noncompliance

Another 16 state employees have been suspended, and Nuvance Health has suspended about 2% of its staff, over noncompliance with Covid vaccination policies.

The latest action by the state brings its total of affected workers to 28, following the removal of 12 non-compliant probationary employees last week. Gov. Ned Lamont required all executive branch employees to be vaccinated or begin weekly Covid testing by Oct. 1.

The 16 full-time employees will be suspended without pay for 45 days, after which they will be dismissed.

According to Lamont, the compliance rate among state workers stands at about 99%.

Meanwhile, Nuvance – which operates Danbury, Norwalk, New Milford and Sharon hospitals in Connecticut and Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York – said that it has suspended 2% of its system-wide employees without pay for noncompliance with its own Oct. 1 order.

Specific numbers for each hospital were not available. Nuvance employs about 14,000 people.

“We are pleased and proud about 98% of our employees are in full compliance with our vaccination policy and contributing to the health and well-being of our patients and communities,” Nuvance Health Assistant Vice President, Community, Government and Public Relations Andrea Rynn said.

“While we regret a small minority have chosen to leave the organization rather than get vaccinated, we remain committed to delivering high-quality, safe care to our patients. We are deeply grateful to the overwhelming majority of our employees who have agreed this policy is a necessary step that will help bring the pandemic to an end.”

Rynn said the system’s “proactive contingency planning will help us meet any challenges presented and, regardless of staffing limitations affecting health systems across the country, Nuvance Health is committed to ensuring all of our facilities are staffed to appropriately serve patient needs and to continue to provide high-quality care for our patients and community.”