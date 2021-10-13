Hedgeye Risk Management hosts fantasy trading competition

Stamford investment research and online financial media firm Hedgeye Risk Management is hosting its first simulated trading contest for traders and investors.

The “HedgEye on the Prize” competition will provide contestants with $100,000 in fantasy trading funds deposited into a virtual portfolio. The competition, which runs from Oct. 25 to Dec. 17, allows contestants to trade a comprehensive list of macro exchange-traded funds and stock ideas from Hedgeye’s proprietary research.

The competition offers $40,000 in cash prizes, including a $10,000 grand prize, with thousands of dollars also awarded to contestants with top-performing portfolios on a weekly and monthly basis.

The winner of the contest will also receive an all-expenses-paid trip to appear on HedgeyeTV in the firm’s Stamford headquarters; that prize includes a two-night stay at a New York City Hotel, a $500 Visa gift card and an invitation to have lunch with Hedgeye founder and CEO Keith McCullough.

“We are big believers in competition here at Hedgeye,” said McCullough. “My team and I wake up every morning with the explicit goal of outworking our competition and delivering superior results to our subscribers. This contest is a natural extension of our competitive spirit and Hedgeye’s core mission to help investors protect and grow their portfolio with math and data, instead of narratives.”