Norwalk’s Terex Corp. names Julie A. Beck CFO

Terex Corp., a Norwalk manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery, has hired Julie A. Beck as senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer.

Beck was previously senior vice president and CFO at NOVA Chemicals, a plastics and chemicals producer. Earlier in her career, she held executive positions at mining equipment manufacturer Joy Global, the Journal Register Co. and Norwood Promotional Products.

Beck will succeed John D. Sheehan, who is retiring.

Beck is scheduled to join Terex as senior vice president on Nov. 1 and will become chief financial officer effective Jan. 1, 2022; she will serve on the corporation’s executive leadership team.