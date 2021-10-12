Westchester County hosting tourism and hospitality job fair Oct. 14

Westchester County will host a job fair this Thursday, Oct. 14 to showcase career opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors and help connect job seekers to open positions with Westchester employers.

It will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott at 670 White Plains Rd. in Tarrytown.

The fair is an opportunity for those businesses reopening or for which business is picking up once again after the Covid-19 pandemic to regain positions lost throughout the past year and a half.

“There are a wide range of employment opportunities available for job seekers who are interested in joining Westchester’s tourism and hospitality industry,” said Natasha Caputo, Westchester County Tourism and Film Director. “As the County builds back and welcomes visitors, the industry offers growth and many different career paths. I encourage both Westchester residents and job seekers from neighboring counties to join us on Oct. 14.”

Open positions include those in front-of-house and back-of-house restaurant operations, housekeeping, management, security, sales, marketing, hosting, bridal assistance, office assistance, customer service and maintenance.

“The tourism and hospitality industry plays an important role in our local economy,” said Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County Economic Development Director. “It also contributes to the high quality of life that Westchester residents enjoy and attracts visitors to Westchester. We are happy to support them by providing a forum to connect with job seekers.”

The fair is being sponsored by the Westchester County Office of Tourism & Film, in conjunction with the Westchester County Office of Economic Development, Westchester-Putnam Career Center Network, Westchester Hotel Association, Red Oak Transportation and the Business Council of Westchester.

Attendees should bring a photo ID, mask and multiple copies of their resume and should be prepared to interview on site.