Online sports betting starts today with ‘soft launch’

Online sports betting finally begins today in Connecticut with a “soft launch” at 3 p.m.

The initiative follows legalized onsite sports wagering, which launched on Sept. 30. Online gaming — via FanDuel, which has contracted with Mohegan Sun; DraftKings (Foxwoods); and Rush Street Interactive (Connecticut Lottery Corp.) — will be limited to eight hours today before expanding to 24 hours by week’s end.

The parameters of the soft launch include online sports wagering within the state of Connecticut only. It will not include live dealer or peer-to-peer online casino games.

Today’s action is limited to 750 customers at each of the three sportsbooks, according to the state Department of Consumer Protection (DCP).

“We appreciate the hard work of our licensees and their teams, as well as the team at DCP, for their diligence in ensuring these platforms are compliant with the regulations approved by the legislature,” said DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull. “As long as no issues arise, we have told the licensees they may move forward with the 7-day soft launch required in the regulations. Once the soft launch is complete, online gaming will open statewide.”