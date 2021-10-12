Alliance for Community Empowerment changes Norwalk address

Alliance for Community Empowerment held an open house for the grand reopening of its Norwalk operation. Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling and U.S. Sen. Bob Duff (D) were among the attendees at the new 108 Main St. location, which replaces its former site at 149 Water St.

“Alliance does such great work and to re-extend its arms into this Norwalk Community is an amazing thing,” said Alliance Board Chair Sharon Skyers-Jenkins. “I’m glad that we can provide supportive services to families here.”

Although Alliance for Community Empowerment has been providing supportive services to Norwalk for years, the move brings Alliance to a more accessible location with more public transportation options and is within walking distance for some families, according to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Alliance Executive Director Monette Ferguson described it as “much more centralized. We are close to the hospital, high school, public housing, and in a location where we can really reach community members.”

Alliance caseworkers aid members of the community with energy assistance, rental assistance, job search assistance, job training and GED classes, health care and food stamp services, and others.