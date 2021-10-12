Home Combined Gas prices in Connecticut and New York are among the highest in...

Gas prices in Connecticut and New York are among the highest in the Northeast

Phil Hall
Motorists in Connecticut and New York are paying above the national average to fill their gas tanks, according to new data from AAA.

As of today, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.27, the highest price since October 2014. Connecticut’s average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $3.31, the highest among the New England states.

New Yorkers are paying an average of $3.36, the second-highest price within the Northeast region. Pennsylvania is the Northeast’s most expensive state for filling a tank at $3.42 per gallon.

California has the nation’s highest average gas price at $4.44, followed by Hawaii at $4.13. Florida has the lowest average gas price at $3.17.

“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices.”

