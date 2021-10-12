Australian Navy plans $986M purchase of 12 Sikorsky MH-60R Seahawk helicopters

The U.S. Department of State has approved a potential Foreign Military Sales deal for the Royal Australian Navy of 12 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters made by Stratford’s Sikorsky Aircraft for an estimated $986 million.

The MH-60Rs would replace the Royal Australian Navy’s six Airbus-made MRH-90 Taipan helicopters. According to Australia’s ABC News, the nation’s military first acquired the MRH-90s in 2006, but the aircraft have been plagued with maintenance problems.

Earlier this year, Australia’s military grounded all 47 of its Taipan helicopters due to safety issues.

Australia’s navy already operates 24 MH-60R Seahawks, which are used for performing anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions. The Seahawks are also deployed for vertical replenishment, search and rescue and communications relay operations.