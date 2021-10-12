IBM announces new AI partnerships with Deloitte and Raytheon Technologies

IBM has entered into a pair of new collaborative endeavors focused on artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The Armonk-headquartered company is teaming with Deloitte in the rollout of DAPPER, an AI-enabled managed analytics solution.

According to the companies, DAPPER is a managed service run by Deloitte in the IBM Cloud that enables users to build, organize and manage insight-providing assets to help promote reporting designed to help companies focus on their business outcomes.

Evaristus Mainsah, general manager for IBM’s hybrid cloud and edge ecosystem, predicted DAPPER “will drive transformation, spur innovation, and reshape business to pave a pathway to digital dominance.”

Separately, IBM has partnered with Raytheon Technologies to jointly develop advanced AI, cryptographic and quantum solutions for the aerospace, defense and intelligence industries, as well as the federal government.

In a press statement, the companies added they would also “identify promising technologies for jointly developing long-term system solutions by investing research dollars and talent.”