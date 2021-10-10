Greenwich nonprofit holding job fair to fill 70 openings

Greenwich nonprofit Abilis is holding a two-day job fair this week to fill some 70 open positions.

Job openings at the organization, which serves individuals with special needs from birth throughout their lives, range from therapists for the Abilis Therapy Center, to life coaches in the LEAP program in Darien, Norwalk, Westport, and Wilton, to counselors, occupational and physical therapists, behavioral supports, and residential and food service positions.

Full-time and part-time positions include management and assistant management roles, professional and hourly roles.

“Abilis has been an integral part of Fairfield County for 70 years providing services and supports for our special needs community,” said Amy Montimurro, CEO and president of Abilis. “This past year, we have experienced rapid growth serving the 800 individuals with special needs and their families and expanded of our programs and services in towns such as Greenwich, Darien, Norwalk, Stamford, Ridgefield and Westport. We’ve expanded programs and services as the needs of the community have grown, so we are hiring to help fill these wonderful and fulfilling positions.”

Prospective employees/job seekers are encouraged to attend the job fair and interview onsite:

Oct. 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Abilis Therapy Center at 1150 Summer St. in Stamford.

Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Abilis’ headquarters at 50 Glenville St. in Greenwich.

Applicants should come prepared with their resume and be prepared to be interviewed during the job fair. All offers of employment are contingent upon successful completion of a background check. In compliance with the executive order from the state as of Sept. 27, all Abilis employees must also present CDC proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19 upon date of hire.

Some of the open positions can be viewed at abilis.us/get-involved/jobs.html. No registration is required for the event. To learn more, call 203-531-1880.