New survey finds remote workers paying more for electric bills and other costs

Many members of the pandemic era’s remote workforce have been paying more for products and services during their homebound labor, according to a new survey by Business.org.

In a poll of 700 employed adults, 56% of work-from-home respondents reported spending more on their electric bills since their residence doubled as their office, while 49% said they were spending more on groceries since being moored at home and 47% were spending more on their internet bills.

Furthermore, 52% said their child care costs were higher since they’ve been working from home, while 27% have spent more on their own office supplies. As for turning the home into a workplace, 21% of respondents said spent more on either their rent or mortgage in order to have a dedicated workspace within their residence.

However, that’s not to say working in an office is without its expenses: 60% of respondents said they spent more money eating out when in the office, while 53% spent more on coffee and 46% spent more on buying clothing for the work environment.