The Postage Inn, a staple of Ulster County’s restaurant scene, closed after 34 years

The Postage Inn, a family-owned restaurant that has been a popular Ulster County destination for 34 years, has shut down operations.

Located at 838 Route 32 in the hamlet of Tillson, The Postage Inn specialized in American continental cuisine and offered catering and banquet hall services. The restaurant’s final day of operations was Oct. 6.

“On behalf of the entire Jerkowski family, we want to thank everyone who has been a part of this amazing experience with us over the past 34 years,” said the restaurant’s management on its Facebook page. “We are all better people having met everyone on this journey. We wish everyone the best of what life has to offer, and since we’re not fond of goodbyes, we’ll just say, ‘See you later!’”

The management added the Jerkowksi family was retiring from the restaurant trade and was seeking to move to “the next chapter” in their lives.