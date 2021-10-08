Bridget Gibbons joins NY State Economic Development Council Board

At last week’s New York State Economic Development Council (NYSEDC) Board of Directors 2021 annual meeting in Cooperstown, Bridget Gibbons was elected to serve on the council’s board of directors.

Gibbons is the director of economic development in the office of County Executive George Latimer, where she focuses on attracting and retaining businesses and talent in Westchester.

She led the administration of the county’s $14 million grant program for small businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic and provided information and crisis advisory programs to help business recovery and resiliency.

She was elected alongside two other new members: Emily Marcus, assistant vice president at the New York City Economic Development Corporation, and Zoë Nelson, associate director of state relations for Cornell University.

“We are honored to welcome Bridget, Emily, and Zoe to our board of directors,” said NYSEDC Executive Director Ryan Silva. “Each represents a different geographic region of the state and their professional experience, industry representation, and unique perspective on economic development will serve as an asset to our organization. The NYSEDC continues to provide strong leadership that delivers value to our 900+ members through advocacy, professional development, communications, networking, project lead generation, and the creation of opportunities to retain and attract new investment and jobs to our communities.”