Multifamily properties sold in Bridgeport, Stamford

Northeast Private Client Group’s (NEPCG) Metro-North Investment Sales Team has completed the sale of two multifamily properties in Fairfield County.

Barnum Ave. Apartments, at 215 Barnum Ave. in Bridgeport, sold for $2.6 million, which equates to $108,333 per unit and a cap rate of 6.23%. The 24-unit multifamily property is made up of five studio apartments and 19 one-bedroom apartments.

According to Bob Paterno, investment associate at the Shelton realtor, “We were able to facilitate a seamless transaction between two long-term clients. The seller was able to exceed his anticipated exit projections and the buyer acquired an outstanding property with significant upside in one of the fastest-growing markets in the state of Connecticut.”

In addition, Woodland Place Apartments, located at 30 and 31 Woodland Place in Stamford, sold for $1.805 million. The two-building complex had a cap rate of 6.57% and a price per unit of $180,500.

“Demand continues to outweigh the supply of the lower Fairfield County multifamily market allowing sellers to capitalize on our competitive transaction process,” said Rich Edwards, senior associate at NEPCG. “We’ve worked for this seller previously on multiple transactions. The buyer will achieve success through the continuation of the already in-place renovation program and will further benefit from the continual rise in rental rates throughout Harbor Point.”