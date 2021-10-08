Unpaid leave could start today for 671 non-compliant state employees

Unpaid leave could begin today for the 671 Connecticut state employees who have not been vaccinated or who refuse Covid-19 testing, according to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office.

The 671 workers in the state’s executive branch represent 2.2% of its total workforce.

According to reports, temporary suspensions of non-compliant state employees would begin with those who are still in their six-month review periods.

The unpaid leave period would last 45 days, after which the employees could be dismissed.

Lamont said yesterday that because of the gains in compliance over the past few days, he will not activate the state National Guard to take over job vacancies.

State agency heads and human resources representatives have been working throughout this week directly with employees who are non-compliant but who intend to meet the requirements. Most non-compliant employees remain at that status due to incomplete submissions. Actions related to employees deliberately in non-compliance will begin to be implemented as soon as tomorrow.

Below are current agency-specific data on vaccination, testing, and non-compliance rates. This data will continue to change as more employees come into compliance, personnel records are updated with new hires, retirements and separations occur, and other standard employee changes are made.