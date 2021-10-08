Stamford reports $18 million budget surplus

Stamford is reporting an $18 million surplus (excess of operating revenue over expenditures) for the 2020-21 fiscal year, “substantially outperform(ing) budgetary predictions,” according to Sandy Dennies, the city’s director of administration.

Mayor David Martin’s administration credited the surplus largely to Stamford’s strong economy, responsible fiscal spending and management, and budget strategy.

“Despite the uncertain economic times we are living in as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Stamford’s economy continues to grow faster and stronger than ever,” Martin said. “I am proud that Stamford has ended the fiscal year with such a substantial surplus that we can utilize to further improve our city.”

Martin had predicted about a $15 million surplus on Sept. 30 at the Stamford Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting.

The city has submitted a request to the Board of Representatives and Board of Finance to approve the allocation of the surplus for a variety of purposes. including an increase in Stamford’s Rainy Day Fund, to increase and initiate risk management funds for future storm-related costs and workers compensation costs, funding for Board of Education facilities, and the city’s non-recurring capital projects.

Dennies highlighted the performance of Stamford’s Department of Public Safety and Public Health, which involved “employing alternate business models to contribute significantly to the city’s savings.”

In addition, the current year’s property tax levy is being collected at a 97.5% rate, far higher than the anticipated 93.9%. Building permit revenue was also $5.7 million more than budgeted, and conveyance tax revenue was $6.3 million more than budgeted.

The $18 million surplus defies original budgetary plans that incorporated $33 million cash loss for the fiscal year, a figure that was based upon the potential impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.