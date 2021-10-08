CBRE: Q3 office leasing in Fairfield County up 27%

Fairfield County’s office market totaled 431,618 square feet in leasing activity during the third quarter, a 27% increase quarterly increase, according to new data from CBRE.

The Q3 office market achieved a positive net absorption of 302,422 square feet, marking the first positive absorption in seven years. While the availability rate declined by 70 basis points from the previous quarter to 26.2%, it was also 50 basis points higher from one year earlier.

Fairfield County’s average asking office rent was $35.57 per square foot, up 2% from Q2 quarter and up 4% from Q3 2020. Five of the county’s seven submarkets saw rents increasing or remaining stable, with Fairfield North and the Greenwich CBD being the exceptions.

Sublease space, which makes up 21% of the market, declined for the first time since Q1 2020 but still contributed to 40% of the quarter’s activity.

The county’s two hottest Q3 office markets were the Greenwich CBD with 92,000 square feet in office leasing, up 161% from Q2, and the Stamford CBD with 145,000 square feet, up 2% from the previous quarter.

The largest transaction of the quarter was Digital Currency Group’s 46,000-square-foot expansion at 290 Harbor Drive in Stamford. The largest new transaction was Altus Power’s 33,006-square-foot lease at 1 Harbor Point Road in Stamford.