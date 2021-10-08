Monroe’s Farmers Market scores top honors in national competition

Monroe’s Farmers Market was named best for the Northeast and took third place for the nation in the 13th annual America’s Farmers Market Celebration, a popular-vote competition coordinated by American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition.

Monroe’s Farmers Market received 4,401 votes in an online poll conducted between June 21 and Sept. 19. The market, which is held every Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Monroe Town Hall, received nearly twice as many votes as the second-place finisher in the Northeast region, the Trumbull Farmers Market.

The nationwide winner of the competition was Missouri’s Columbia Farmers Market, which received 10,500 votes.

In an interview with The Monroe Sun, Kelly Plunkett, Monroe’s market manager, expressed appreciation for the strong showing in this year’s competition.

“We’re grateful to everybody who took the time to cast their votes in support of our farmers’ market,” said Plunkett. “Our goal was number one in the state. To get any further than that was a plus.”