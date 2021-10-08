A third McDonald’s is proposed for Poughkeepsie

Plans are underway to bring a third McDonald’s restaurant to Poughkeepsie.

According to a WPDH report, a proposal was submitted to Poughkeepsie’s municipal government for a McDonald’s at the former TD Bank property on 2585 South Rd.

The proposed McDonald’s would include two drive-thru lanes and an electric vehicle charging station.

The property is located along Route 9, which is home to multiple fast-food eateries – a Wendy’s is across the road from the proposed McDonald’s.

Poughkeepsie’s other McDondald’s restaurants are located at 733 Main St. and 3470 North Rd.