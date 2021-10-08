Home Hudson Valley A third McDonald’s is proposed for Poughkeepsie

A third McDonald’s is proposed for Poughkeepsie

By
Phil Hall
-

fast foodPlans are underway to bring a third McDonald’s restaurant to Poughkeepsie.

According to a WPDH report, a proposal was submitted to Poughkeepsie’s municipal government for a McDonald’s at the former TD Bank property on 2585 South Rd.

The proposed McDonald’s would include two drive-thru lanes and an electric vehicle charging station.

The property is located along Route 9, which is home to multiple fast-food eateries – a Wendy’s is across the road from the proposed McDonald’s.

Poughkeepsie’s other McDondald’s restaurants are located at 733 Main St. and 3470 North Rd.

Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 10 books (including the 2020 release "Moby Dick: The Radio Play" and the upcoming "Jesus Christ Movie Star," both published by BearManor Media). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," co-host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

