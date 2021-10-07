Purchase’s Cognition Therapeutics launches IPO

Cognition Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Purchase, announced Oct. 4 the launch of its initial public offering.

The company focuses on discovering and developing small-molecule therapeutics that target treatment of age-related degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, central nervous system disorders and retinal disorders like dry age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy.

The IPO consists of 3,350,000 shares of its common stock, and the price is expected to be in the range of $11 to $13 per share.

The company will also grant underwriters the option to purchase up to an additional 502,500 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount, for 45 days.

B. Riley Securities Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as the lead and joint book runners, respectively.

The stock will be listed under the symbol CGTX.