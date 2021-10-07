Stamford polling sites among those to be audited following September primary

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill has randomly selected voting precincts – including two in Stamford — to have their results audited following the Sept. 14 primary election.

As prescribed by Connecticut General Statute 9-320f, 5% of polling places are subject to the audit. Those manually counted ballots will be matched against vote totals from optical-scan machines.

“Auditing election results is one of the strongest protections we have in place to ensure that the results of Connecticut’s elections accurately reflect the will of Connecticut’s voters,” said Merrill. “Our top priority is ensuring that every Connecticut voter knows that our elections are free, fair, and accurate.”

The polling places to be audited are:

Hamden (Dem) – Brooker T. Washington Academy

West Haven (Rep) – Pagels School

Groton (Dem) – Zbierski House EPB

West Haven (Dem) – Church of the Holy Spirit

Stamford (Dem) – Our Lady Star of the Sea

East Hartford (Dem) – Goodwin School

Alternates: