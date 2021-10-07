Laid-off McDonald’s workers at Darien service plaza sue franchisee in test of Covid-related law

Three former employees of a McDonald’s on Interstate-95 in Darien are suing the franchise owners for not rehiring them, in accordance with a law that Gov. Ned Lamont signed on July 13.

That law requires workers who were laid off in certain sectors to be brought back on staff on the basis of seniority. Mario Franco, Rosa Franco – who are not related – and Pilas Mestanza have worked a combined 53 years for franchisee Michell Enterprises, according to a complaint filed in state Superior Court.

The suit seeks back wages and benefits, in addition to punitive damages and legal costs. The trio is being supported by Service Employees International Union Local 32BJ, which has been trying to unionize fast-food workers at all state highway service plazas.

According to the suit, the employees were laid off in October 2020, while Michell hired other people to replace them last month.

Michell, which owns McDonald’s franchises throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey, has not commented on the matter.