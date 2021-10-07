Online betting postponed as state continues to work out details

Those hoping to start placing sports bets online are going to have to wait a little longer.

Originally expected to launch this week, iGaming has been postponed while the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection continues to finalize the necessary processes.

“We are still working to finalize the details of the statewide online and retail launch of sports betting, and we are working with the licensees to ensure their platforms are certified and in compliance with the regulations prior to launch,” a DCP spokesperson said. “As such, no date has been set but we do not anticipate it to be a lengthy delay.”

The legislation allowing onsite sports wagering and iGaming required amendments to the state’s compacts with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribe, which operate the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos, respectively. The revised Mohegan compact was published in the Federal Register on Sept. 15 and the Mashantuckets’ on Sept. 27.

While that permitted onsite sports betting to start on Sept. 30, it apparently did not give the DCP enough time to clear iGaming, which allows online sports wagers via computers and mobile devices throughout Connecticut.