Westport’s Bill Taibe wins 2021 Restaurateur of the Year award

The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) has named Westport’s Bill Taibe its 2021 Restaurateur of the Year.

The trade group presented its honor, known informally as the CRAzies, to Taibe for his work as the owner of For The Food Restaurant Group, which operates three Westport outlets – The Whelk, Don Memo and Kawa Ni – and The Norwalk Art Space Café.

The CRA also announced the induction of Norwalk’s Match Restaurant into its Connecticut Hospitality Hall of Fame. The restaurant opened in 1999 on Washington Street and was credited with helping to revitalize the city’s SoNo district.

Furthermore, the CRA is inviting the public to vote in its People’s Choice Award for their favorite dining establishment. Stamford’s Taco Daddy is one of four finalists for that honor, competing against Mystic’s Red36 and the Hartford restaurants The Place 2 Be and Twister Italian Café.

The winner will be announced at the CRAzies Awards Gala on Dec. 6.