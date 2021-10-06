A Frightful Evening for Health-Conscious Parents, Northwell Health

On the morning of October 31, our tiny ghouls, goblins and ghosts wait in anticipation for the sun to go down so they can enjoy Halloween treats. While many health-conscious parents dread the arrival of Halloween, there are easy ways to give our kids a healthy balance. Here’s how…By Jackie Horne, RD, CDN, Northern Westchester Hospital.

Feed Your Mini-Frankensteins a Healthy Meal Before They Enjoy Sugary Treats

Studies show that eating a healthy meal packed with fiber and protein before bringing out the candy reduces a child’s temptation to overindulge as their tummies are already full. This is a great way to control the amount of sugar your children consume throughout the evening.

Like Children, Monsters Need Moderation Too!

Once Halloween night is over and costumes hung up, limit your children to one to three small pieces of candy a day. The rest should remain out of sight and out of mind. This will show your children that they can still enjoy a special treat without going overboard.

MUAH-HA-HA Tricky Treats with Less Sugar to Make at Home…

Pumpkin Spice Kettle Corn Popcorn

Ingredients

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp coconut oil

1/2 cup popcorn kernels

5 Tbsp sugar

1/2 tsp salt

Directions

1. In a small bowl, combine cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger; set aside.

Melt the coconut oil in a medium pot over medium-low heat. Once melted, add popcorn kernels, sugar and salt; cover with a lid. Shake the pot every 3 seconds until a full 3 seconds elapse between kernel pops. Pour the popcorn into a bowl. Sprinkle with spice mix, and toss to coat. Let popcorn sit for 5 minutes, until the sugar coating turns from sticky to crunchy.



Nutrition Facts

(Serving size 1 cup; serves 4)

Calories 64

Protein 1 g

Fat 2 g

Carbohydrates 12 g

Fiber 2 g

Sodium 290 mg

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Mini Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat flour

4 tsp ground cinnamon

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 Tbsp coconut oil (or unsalted butter)

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

4 tsp sugar

3/4 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup nonfat milk

1/4 cup miniature chocolate chips

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly coat 32 mini muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together coconut oil and sugar. Stir in pumpkin puree and Greek yogurt, mixing until smooth. Stir in flour and milk. Fold in 3 Tbsp of mini chocolate chips. Divide batter among prepared muffin cups and gently press the remaining chocolate chips into tops. Bake 12-15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving size: 1 mini muffin; serves 32

Calories 44

Protein 2 g

Fat 1 g

Carbohydrates 8 g

Fiber 1 g

Sodium 91 mg