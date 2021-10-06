New chief strategy officer part of growth advancement at ENT and Allergy Associates

ENT and Allergy Associates, a medical practice headquartered in Tarrytown and comprising over 220 physicians across 46 office locations, announced last week the appointment of its new chief strategy officer, David Zeman.

The company reports that it has become the largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice in the country in recent years, and this new position will expand the management team to respond to business growth that is expected to continue into the next decade.

Effective Nov. 1, Zeman will oversee all strategic planning, growth, business development, marketing and related initiatives for the company, ushering in more mergers, acquisitions and partnerships with health systems, hospitals and physicians.

“I am very excited to be joining the ENTA team,” Zeman said. “I believe ENTA has a great business model and talented management team. The group is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing healthcare environment, and I look forward to building relationships and services that allow ENTA to provide world-class healthcare to patients close to home.”

Zeman will report directly to Robert Glazer, CEO of ENT and Allergy Associates.

“David was the best fit from a pool of great candidates during our extensive search,” Glazer said. “His educational and professional backgrounds make him uniquely qualified to help us in the coming years as we develop and implement strategies to prepare for the future of health care.”

Zeman’s background is in health care administration, and he holds an MBA in the subject from Baruch College’s Zicklin School of Business/Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Most recently, he served as vice president of regional markets for the Hospital for Special Surgery, where he focused on outpatient programming administration throughout the tri-state area and oversaw the growth of regional market programming and development, expansion of new facilities and clinical, administrative and financial programming.

Before that, he was the senior administrative director for the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital, a division of Northwell’s Lenox Hill Hospital.