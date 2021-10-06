Lamont takes wait-and-see approach as more state workers comply with vax mandate

This morning finds roughly 1,200 state workers in non-compliance with Gov. Ned Lamont’s order to get vaccinated against Covid-19, enough progress since Tuesday that the governor has elected not to suspend them from employment – at least not yet.

According to Lamont, about 96% of executive branch employees are now fully vaccinated or will submit to weekly testing, up from 93% yesterday.

“I’m really happy that the folks are stepping up, doing the right thing, getting vaccinated and getting back to work safely,” Lamont told a group of reporters at an event yesterday.

The deadline for showing proof of vaccination, or an agreement to be tested weekly, was 11:59 p.m. Monday. Non-compliant employees were facing unpaid suspensions after that – something that still could take place if those employees have not complied by next Monday.

“A lot are still coming in,” Lamont said. “Some of them are duplicates, some of them are ‘I was vaccinated, I thought you knew it.’ So we’ve got to resolve this.”

Last week, the governor asked the Connecticut National Guard to prepare to be deployed under state active duty to support operations until replacement employees can be hired or non-compliant employees come into compliance.

The mandate does not apply to workers in the judicial or legislative branches.