Greenwich’s GXO Logistics partners with Abercrombie & Fitch for 715K SF distribution center

Greenwich’s GXO Logistics has reached an agreement with clothier Abercrombie & Fitch to open a new 715,000-square-foot distribution center in Goodyear, Arizona. The facility will serve as Abercrombie & Fitch’s new hub for its West Coast operations when it becomes fully operational in late 2021.

The distribution center will create more than 300 jobs in the Phoenix metropolitan area and add to GXO’s growing presence in the market. GXO currently operates seven warehouses in the region, including another facility in Goodyear.

The new multi-year agreement brings GXO’s total square footage in the area to more than 2 million square feet.

The facility will feature advanced automation, including goods-to-person robots designed to increase productivity and improve safety. Intelligent analytics, including AI and machine learning, will also be deployed at the site to deliver fast, efficient distribution of products to customers.

It will also be energy-efficient and climate-controlled.