Norwalk’s Ranger Ready launches insect repellent giveaway to fight West Nile virus

Ranger Ready Inc. is giving away free bottles of its Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% insect repellent during October to raise awareness of the growing cases of West Nile virus.

According to the Norwalk company, the prevalence of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus has been rising during 2021, with cases reported in 34 states.

The company is offering free 3.4 oz, bottles of Ranger Ready Picaridin through Oct. 31. Consumers can use code “STOPWNV” at https://rangerready.com, with a limit of one bottle per person while supplies last.

“The first line of defense against West Nile is to properly wear repellent to prevent yourself from getting bitten by infected mosquitoes,” said Chris L. Fuentes, founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents, adding that the product is safe for children over the age of one, adults, and women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.