U. of Bridgeport adding 10 new sports to athletics program

The University of Bridgeport has announced plans to add 10 new sports beginning in the Fall 2022 semester.

The new additions will include NCAA Division II men’s lacrosse, women’s and men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and an eSports club team.

The school also anticipates creating a men’s Sprint Football team as early as the Fall 2023 semester. That squad would compete in the Collegiate Sprint Football League, which includes teams from Army, Cornell and the University of Pennsylvania.

Men’s and women’s rugby and women’s bowling will also be added in the near-future.

The expansion will bring the university’s total number of NCAA and club sports on campus to 17. The process of hiring coaches has already begun.

“I’m proud to share that we are planning to add 10 new sports to our department at a time when many schools are cutting their athletic programs. It’s proof of how committed we are to helping our students succeed in all areas of life,” said Jay Moran, vice president of athletics at the University of Bridgeport.

This is the first major expansion of the school’s programming since Goodwin University completed its acquisition of the institution in May.