Norwalk’s Protos Security acquires Off Duty Services Inc.

Norwalk managed services security guarding provider Protos Security has acquired Off Duty Services Inc. (ODS) and its U.S. and Canadian subsidiaries. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Katy, Texas, ODS provides off-duty police officers to the private sector for security management, with a client base that includes Fortune 500 corporations. The ODS leadership team will remain in place.

“This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our service offering while also positioning us as the fourth-largest security services provider nationally,” said Anthony Escamilla, chief financial officer at Protos. “Customers can expect business as usual, with added support for security guarding on the ODS side and off-duty police on the Protos side.”

Protos Security is a portfolio company of private equity firm Southfield Capital. Andy Cook, a partner at that firm, said that since his company’s investment in Protos in February 2019, the focus has been on “creating one of the largest security firms in the country while differentiating the portfolio to truly delight customers with program flexibility and intelligence to support high-quality service.”