New York state launches new programs to boost restaurants, feed those struggling with hunger

On Oct. 4, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul made an announcement at the Brownsville Recreation Center in Brooklyn for new, statewide legislature that will allow food pantries and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to include participating restaurants as a new food source.

“It’s unconscionable that in a state as prosperous as New York, many residents still struggle to get enough food to feed their families,” Gov. Hochul said. “The vital actions we’re taking—establishing two restaurant programs to help the most vulnerable New Yorkers feed themselves and help restaurants recover from this terrible pandemic—will work in tandem to put food on the table in homes across the state. This pandemic continues to impact the wallets and homes of a vast number of New Yorkers, and we’re taking any and all actions to help them support themselves and their loved ones.”

Applications for restaurants to be part of the Restaurant Resiliency Program are now open. The state has set aside $25 million for it, which will be disbursed in the form of grants to food banks and other emergency food providers that will purchase the food and meals from restaurants and deliver them to the families and individuals who need them. Specifically, the program aims to help New Yorkers within distressed or underrepresented communities struggling with hunger.

In addition to bringing meals to those who need them, the program will give a boost to restaurants that have been struggling due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restaurants can apply for the program and get more information about it here. To qualify, establishments must provide sample meal offerings that adhere to USDA MyPlate nutritional standards, and they must be up to date with licensing requirements and have passed health inspections.

The program has awarded the funds to food banks across the state, and $985,605 will go to Feeding Westchester, and eventually to local restaurants.

Hochul also announced that she signed the new S.64/A.1524 Restaurant Meals Program legislation into effect, which will allow SNAP recipients to use their nutrition assistance benefits at participating restaurants to buy prepared and hot foods, which will also help direct more money to local restaurants that qualify.

The state said that the new ability to buy prepared or hot foods will benefit individuals who are elderly, homeless or living with disabilities, or anyone else who may not have access to the means to cook or prepare their own foods.

“The aftermath of COVID-19 has left many New Yorkers in tough financial positions, unsure of where their next meal is coming from,” said Melissa Fleischut, New York State Restaurant Association president and CEO. “But the pandemic has taught us that by working together, New Yorkers can accomplish great things. The Restaurant Resiliency Program is a creative way to use that same cooperation to align the needs of food insecure New Yorkers and the amazing individuals in the still struggling New York restaurant industry move forward together. Thank you Governor Hochul, Commissioner Ball, Assemblyman Rodriguez, and our legislative leaders for coming up with this program and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to ensure that this is effectively implemented to benefit New Yorkers and our restaurant industry.”