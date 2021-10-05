2,200 state workers could be dismissed today for non-compliance with vax order

Roughly 2,200 state workers face at least a temporary dismissal today over their non-compliance with an order to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to the latest figures from the state, about 23,000 employees representing 76% of the workers in the Connecticut government’s executive branch are fully vaccinated, while another 5,000 (17%) will receive weekly testing. The remainder represents about 7% who are non-compliant.

“Some of those are inadvertent and we treat them with leniency. Some of those are defiant, just won’t do it, and they’ve gotta go home,” Gov. Ned Lamont said according to a report by NBC Connecticut.

The executive order Lamont issued requires all Connecticut state employees, childcare staff and staff of PreK-12 schools statewide to be vaccinated against Covid-19; those who are exempt must be tested on a weekly basis. The state will pay for the first four weeks of testing for those approved.

Last week, the governor asked the Connecticut National Guard to prepare to be deployed under state active duty to support operations until replacement employees can be hired or non-compliant employees come into compliance.

The mandate does not apply to workers in the judicial or legislative branches.