Greenwich’s mixed-use 4 Davenport Ave. listed at $2.25 million

The mixed-use 4 Davenport Ave. in Greenwich has been listed for sale at $2.25 million.

The 0.217-acre property includes a three-story, 2,400-square-foot building that was constructed in 1920. The building is fully leased on a short-term basis to one office tenant and two apartment tenants.

The parcel is located a half-mile from the Greenwich Avenue shopping district and is also a half-mile from the Greenwich train station. Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.