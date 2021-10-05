Mohegan Sun benches WNBA betting in face of conflict of interest concerns

Sports betting in Connecticut has hit its first snag, as Mohegan Sun casino has suspended wagering on WNBA games.

The issue is possible conflicts of interest surrounding the casino; not only does it own the Mohegan Sun Arena, where WNBA games are played, it also owns the Connecticut Sun team, whose home court is the arena.

Ironically, Gov. Ned Lamont bet on the Sun to defeat the Chicago Sky last week when sports betting officially began at the casino – and won about $95 in the process.

Concerns over how the resort’s sportsbook can accept wagers on a team it owns have resulted in Mohegan Sun suspending betting on all WNBA games until further notice. represents a direct conflict of interest. As a result, Mohegan Sun has benched WNBA betting, for now, until the situation can be resolved – something that will almost certainly involve state lawmakers.

“We are in the process of working with the WNBA to update our SOPs (standard operating procedures) and have decided to take WNBA wagering off until this is finalized,” Jeff Hamilton, the Mohegan Sun’s president and general manager, said in a statement.

Mohegan Sun employees are prevented from betting on any sports events.

The casino’s sportsbook is managed by FanDuel.